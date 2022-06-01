First freight train departs Guangzhou for Europe

A freight train loaded with 50 containers of air conditioners, LCD screens, lamps, lanterns and related items made in China departed from Nansha port’s South Station in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, on Monday for destinations in Europe.

The train, which will leave the country via Alashankou port in the Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region, is expected to arrive in the inland area of Europe in 15 days, according to a statement released by the Nansha district government on yesterday.

It is the first freight train to depart from Nansha port, at the mouth of the Pearl River, for Europe, further promoting the development of foreign trade and logistics industries and helping construct an international ocean-rail intermodal transportation hub in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, the statement said.

It will also help inject new momentum into the high-quality development of the Belt and Road Initiative in the years to come, it said.

“With the China-Europe freight trains, the time for shipping goods from Nansha port to Europe will be shortened by at least two days, reducing customs transit links and saving time and the cost of container transfer and storage,” said He Wang, a local logistics company manager.

Nansha port is a world-class transportation hub in southern China. The China-Europe freight trains originating there will benefit local manufacturers, foreign trade companies and logistics companies in the area, he said.

MDT/China Daily