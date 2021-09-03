First GBA shopping festival opens in Beijing

The first Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area shopping festival kicked off in Beijing yesterday.

An online opening ceremony was held at 3 p.m.

The festival, which is aimed at boosting consumption upgrade, will showcase more than 13 million products from 298,000 brands in food, cosmetics, digital, home appliances, and other industries.

The Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area is one of the most open areas in China with economic vitality, an official with Ministry of Commerce said.

With the launch of the shopping festival, the area can fully display its distinctive national brands and innovative products, the official said, adding that the event will contribute to the integration of the area.

The event is guided by the Ministry of Commerce, the provincial government of Guangdong, and the liaison offices of the central government in Hong Kong and Macao special administrative regions.

The event came as China is about to celebrate the traditional Mid-Autumn Festival, which falls on September 21, and its National Day on October 1. The Mid-Autumn Festival is a traditional festival that focuses on family reunion. MDT/Agencies