First listing of REIT free trade zone bond listed on MOX

Hong Kong-listed Yuexiu Real Estate Investment Trust’s RMB 1.5 billion unsecured bond was listed on the China (Macau) Financial Assets Exchange Co., Ltd. (MOX), being the first listing of a REIT free trade zone bond in the city’s bond marketplace.

The bond is issued with a term of three years and a coupon rate of 4.15%.

Since the fourth quarter of last year, China’s free trade zone bond market has continued to rise.

Since January this year, the scale of bond issuance in the free trade zone has approached the total amount of last year, which shows that investors’ interest and confidence in the market are gradually increasing, as cited in a report issued by Macao Daily News.

According to MOX’s business statistics, as of February this year, the total size of free trade zone bonds listed in Macau has exceeded 50.8 billion patacas.

Yuexiu’s REIT was listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in December 2005. It is the world’s first listed real estate investment trust fund investing in properties in mainland China.

Staff Reporter