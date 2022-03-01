First Macau-funded clinic to open in Hengqin by April

The Macau-owned Zhuhai Hengqin Zhenlin Comprehensive Ambulant Clinic will start operations in April, offering additional choice of medical treatment and rehabilitation services for Hengqin and Macau residents.

The clinic was licensed on January 29 to become the first medical institution established in Hengin under the Closer Economic Partnership Arrangement (CEPA) since September 2021. It will mainly provide services in disease prevention and recovery, as well as treating sleep disorders, high blood pressure, and diseases affecting the elderly.

With floor area of 1,300 sqm, the clinic will include departments of internal medicine, surgery, dermatology, and sports medicine.

The medical facility is located in the 100,000-sqm Zhenlin Villa, which one of the first projects approved by the Macau Special Administrative Region Government to settle in Hengqin. The villa is set to establish a healthcare community integrating potential disease treatment, anti-aging treatment, health management, and relaxation adhering to the sustainable development model.

Zhu Jianling of the clinic noted that the institute will popularize the concept of medical convalesce to the residents of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and improve their lifestyles.

Zhu added that the facility is expected to become a benchmark for attracting more Macau-funded companies to the cooperation zone and establish a new platform for medical experts in Hengqin and Macau for further communication and cooperation.

Employees from the Chinese mainland will be hired as well as from Macau so that together they can exchange and learn the latest medical technologies around the world, according to Zhu. MDT/GDNews