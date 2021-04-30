Fishing suspension imposed from tomorrow

The summer fishing moratorium in the South China Sea will commence on May 1. According to the Marine and Water Bureau (DSAMA), 120 fishing boats were in Macau yesterday. In addition, the DSAMA will reinstate the celebratory event during the fishing break from June to July this year. The authorities had already consulted with the Health Bureau (SSM) on the safety measures when hosting the event.

Gov’t outdoor swimming pools reopen from Labor Day

Four outdoor swimming pools managed by the Sports Bureau will reopen from May 1 to October 31. There will be three sessions on each operating day, covering the morning, afternoon and evening. Each session will have a quota. Bookings can be made from 8:30 a.m. on April 30 from the bureau’s website, and can be made for sessions up to two days in advance. Each eligible user can only make and use one booking each day.