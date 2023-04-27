Five Foot Road at MGM COTAI Achieves One Michelin Star

MGM is honored to announce that its signature Sichuanese restaurant Five Foot Road at MGM COTAI has been awarded One Michelin Star at the latest MICHELIN Guide Hong Kong and Macau 2023. This grand culinary milestone is a concrete testament to MGM’s continuous endeavor to promote the gem of Chinese culture through gastronomy, art and craftsmanship, and more essentially, its contribution towards strengthening Macau’s legacy as a UNESCO-designated “Creative City of Gastronomy”.

Mr. Hubert Wang, President and Chief Operating Officer of MGM China Holdings Limited, expresses his gratitude towards the achievement, “Being a proud homegrown brand of MGM, Five Foot Road is uniquely positioned to offer fine dining in regional Chinese cuisine, which demonstrates our ambition in promoting the great stories of Chinese culture and its gastronomic treasures. This global recognition celebrates our culinary excellence achieved by every member of MGM’s culinary and service teams, who are always dedicated to striving for the best. Empowered by our core values of originality and innovation, we will continue to elevate the Macau gastronomic landscape by providing the best dining experience to guests from near and far.”

Culinary Gem of Ancient Past and Copious Culture

Five Foot Road takes guests back in time to the Sichuanese fine dining experience of official banquets and soirée for the respected society held at the mansions of Chengdu, back in the early 20th century. The restaurant’s name nods to the 5-foot width of merchant carts that once traversed the Southern Silk Road, tracing back to the Han Dynasty over 2,000 years ago – and inspired by this origin, the restaurant’s Chinese ornamented dining room with landscape paintings and poetry calligraphies, depicting a glimpse of the historical past which takes guest on a multi-sensory journey of Sichuanese cuisine.

Chef Yang Dengquan, Chef de Cuisine of Five Foot Road, helmed the restaurant since its opening in 2018. With nearly four decades of culinary experience in numerous large-scale government events and celebrity soirée in Asia, Chef Yang bestows his deep understanding on the preciseness of Chengdu-Sichuanese cuisine, enabling guests to experience the most sophisticated side of genuine Sichuanese culinary craftsmanship. With distinctive ingredients sourced exclusively from the province, he strives to pass on this Sichuan treasure through its persistence on presenting authentic flavors beyond the public perception of fiery and hot – the unparalleled and sumptuous 24-taste-profiles evolved from the ancient times.

Bygone Stories Relished in Every Bite

Numerous classic Sichuan dishes are featured on the restaurant’s menu, including the Stewed minced chicken bouillon with bird’s nest, a staple in the Chengdu mansion cuisine famous for its unique texture – chicken in a form of tofu with a touch of bird’s nest. This signature dish also brings a long-lasting fragrance, known as the epitome of Chengdu cuisine. On the other hand, the Crispy Mullet Carpaccio with Sichuan Peppercorn Sauce, showcases Chef Yang’s refined depiction of the spicy flavor – being a reinvention of a classic beef dish, Chef Yang reinvented it with fresh mullet fish fillets by marinating, air drying, and pan frying until translucent, served with sugar, vinegar and special red oil that contributes to a complex taste profile beyond spiciness.

At Five Foot Road, Sichuanese also claims their emotional click from the century-old Sichuan dish crafted by Chef Yang, one of them being the sweetened Wok-fried Glutinous Rice with Pork Belly, a nostalgic handcrafted dish of a gelatinous and aromatic rice cake that requires skillful culinary techniques to achieve. Elevate the dining experience with a tea-pairing of premium Sichuan-specialty teas, which are exquisitely prepared with glacial water from the high mountain ranges in Sichuan or Spring water from Mount Wuyi.

Michelin Star Discovery Menu

In celebration of this proud achievement, Chef Yang at Five Foot Road introduces a special Micheline Star Discovery Menu, which features a lineup of the restaurant’s signature dishes that pay tributes to the delightful gem of authentic Sichuanese culinary culture.

For restaurant enquiry and reservation, please call (853) 8802 2361 or email fivefootroad@mgm.mo .