Flight ticket bookings for May Golden Week surge 600% y-o-y

Macau is bracing itself for tourists swarming the city as air ticket bookings between April 29 and May 5 from the mainland to Macau increase by 621.83% year-on-year, according to Ctrip.

The top five tourist source cities for the May Golden Week were Shanghai, Beijing, Wuxi, Nanjing and Hangzhou, as cited in a report by Macao Daily News.

In addition, according to data from Ctrip, from January to April 10, flight bookings from the mainland to Macau increased by 128.38% year-on-year.

Among them, the top five tourist source cities were Shanghai, Hangzhou, Beijing, Nanjing and Xiamen.

During the same period, hotel reservations in Macau increased by 49.6% year-on-year, and the top five tourist source cities were Shanghai, Guangzhou, Beijing, Shenzhen and Foshan.

According to the data from Trip.com, from the beginning of 2023 to April 10, global flight bookings to Macau increased by 2,002.98% year-on-year, and flight bookings from Singapore surged 105 times.

Last year, Macau welcomed a cumulative volume of 137,000 visitor arrivals during the May Golden Week.

For the upcoming holidays, Andy Wu, president of the Macao Tourism Industry Association, expects the number of tourists to exceed 90,000. During the Easter holiday period, the daily average of tourists arriving in Macau stood at 80,294, 16% higher than the average registered during CNY (69,215 visitors per day).

Wu stated that it could set a new record for post-pandemic entries.

Staff Reporter