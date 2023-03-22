Flights to multiple destinations to resume Mar. 26

Flights from Macau to Singapore by Air Macau will resume on Mar. 23, according to the official memo of the Civil Aviation Authority of Macao (AACM), Flights to Manila by Philippine Airlines and Cebu Pacific Air, Osaka by Air Macau, and Chiangmai by AirAsia will resume on Mar. 26, while flights to Kaohsiung by EVA Air will resume on May 1. Other flights from Macau to several mainland and regional destinations will also resume from Mar. 26 onwards. Meanwhile, the website of the Macau International Airport revealed that Taiwan’s low-cost carrier, Tigerair Taiwan, will resume flights to Macau on Mar. 26, although this information is not in the AACM’s memo.

Residents advised to reset TV channels from Mar. 27

The city’s official TV signal handler, Macau Basic Television Channels Ltd., will tune its system from 11 a.m., Mar. 27, which may interrupt TV viewing. The Macao Post and Telecommunication Bureau (CTT) reminds residents to conduct a new search for TV channels so as to ensure correct reconfiguration. It emphasized that the order of TV channels will remain the same. Any residents who encounter problems during or after the tuning are advised to contact their building’s management office or TV Channels Ltd. for assistance.

Man caught by Gongbei Customs for smuggling 240 CPUs

At 8:10 p.m. on Mar. 16, a man was caught at the Gongbei Border Checkpoint attempting to smuggle 239 wrapped CPUs into Zhuhai, Gongbei Customs announced. The man was passing through the “Nothing to Declare” line, but was seen wearing a bulky shirt and appeared to be behaving suspiciously. Upon inspection, the CPUs were found taped around his waist and inner thigh area. The customs authority advises that smuggling is a crime in China and violators will be prosecuted.