Flooding at temple inevitable but will be managed: Mok Ian Ian

The Sin Fong Temple was built sunken, and has therefore flooded whenever there is heavy rain. However, work has been done with the temple’s management to resolve the problem, Mok Ian Ian, president of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, said Wednesday.

The temple is located on an alleyway near the Sacred Heart Canossian College.

Mok stressed that the bureau has been in touch with the temple management to discuss the situation. The bureau has also regularly conducted inspections on all temples across the city.

Some have noted that installing a floodgate is not feasible at the temple. Mok revealed that bureau officers have been working to find a solution suitable for the temple’s physical location.

On the third batch of evaluated historical premises, Mok said that most opinions that the bureau received showed support for listing these premises as legal relics. The evaluation of these sites is therefore proceeding subject to the processes prescribed by the law. AL