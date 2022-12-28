Following Ho’s site check, complaints on long A&E line persist

Residents have complained to a radio show that hospital congestion at Accident and Emergency (A&E) departments was still present, even after Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng’s site check, local media reports.

These complaints were received from residents who called into the morning show run by public broadcaster Radio Macau’s Chinese channel.

According to local media outlet All About Macau, a resident, surnamed Tong, called in and described what she had recently witnessed at the public hospital’s A&E department as a “human inferno.”

Tong said that her father was sent to the A&E one night, and the family was asked to leave as they all tested positive for SARS-CoV-2.

When they returned to the ward the following day, the father’s diaper was soaked with urine and had a dreadful odor. He had pulled out his canula, covering himself in blood, but no medical staff were available to handle the situation.

Tong added that other elderly patients were simply laid on the floor, and questioned what these patients had done to deserve this treatment.

Another resident, surnamed Choi, complained that her son was not accepted into the Covid-19 community outpatient clinic despite experiencing several days of high fever and coughing up blood.

She said that after an online evaluation, her son was not assigned to any clinic.

Out of despair, she approached a clinic without booking, but was told off by the staff. Choi claimed that the clinic staff said her son was in a good state so did not qualify for the service.

On the other hand, local newspaper Cheng Pou reported that another resident called the same radio show in an earlier episode to complain that her husband has died after waiting approximately 30 hours at the government hospital for an emergency surgery.