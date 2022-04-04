Food poisoning agent detected at Inner Harbour’s Thai restaurant

Bacteria known to cause food poisoning, Vibrio parahaemolyticus, was detected in a sample of Thai shrimp sashimi at a Thai restaurant located in the Inner Harbour, the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) revealed on Friday.

“The sample of the Thai shrimp sashimi containing Vibrio parahaemolyticus did not meet the requirements of GL 009 DSA 2015 Microbiological Guidelines and posed a consumption risk,” IAM indicated.

IAM ordered Chang Siam Thai Restaurant to stop its sale of the menu item and urged the establishment to strengthen management of food hygiene practices, as well as to review and rectify food storage conditions, food handling processes and staff hygiene.

Due to insufficient heating and sterilization during the preparation process of the Thai shrimp sashimi, IAM urged the restaurant to purchase ingredients and in particular sashimi-grade ingredients from stores with reliable hygiene and good reputation. The restaurant was also advised to send their staff on food hygiene management and training courses for people in the food safety and environmental hygiene industry to enhance their knowledge of food and personal hygiene.

Meanwhile, IAM calls on the industry to comply with food hygiene and safety requirements, ensure the safety of food storage and preparation processes, and properly handle raw and cooked food to avoid cross-contamination.

Vibrio parahaemolyticus is a Gram-negative bacterium found in the sea and in estuaries which, when ingested, causes gastrointestinal illness in humans. JW