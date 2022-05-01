Food supplier takes own life at Cotai resort loading dock

A supplier of food to an integrated resort located in Cotai was found dead on Saturday afternoon at the resort’s loading dock, the Judiciary Police (PJ) announced.

According to the information released by the PJ, the police received a call around 4:15 p.m. on Saturday noting that a man’s body was found at the loading dock.

In the preliminary investigation that followed, the PJ found that the body was discovered by a resort staff member who spotted the body and called authorities.

According to the staff member, the deceased man was familiar with the resort as the owner of one of the resort’s food suppliers.

The employee told the PJ that he had arrived at the resort around 11 a.m. on the day to make a delivery.

He said that no one had noticed anything unusual about the man’s behavior at that time, and that everything went smoothly and without problems.

No suspicious wounds or signs of fighting or struggle were found on the deceased, apart from marks around his neck consistent with suicide.

The PJ said that no signs of crime were present at the scene, nor was there a suicide note.

The owner of the food supply company was a 69-year-old Macau resident.

The PJ statement said that the cause of death will be confirmed via forensic examination.

According to a message from the Public Security Police Force, received earlier on Saturday, the man was found in the loading dock of the Venetian Macao resort.

The Social Welfare Bureau (IAS) encourages residents to be aware of their psychological and emotional state as well as that of their relatives’ and friends’. For support, residents can call Caritas’ Life Hope hotline (28525777) or IAS’ counseling hotline (28261126).