Footprint registration to expand coverage

The Health Bureau (SSM) has announced that it would expand the coverage of the footprint registration function: a function reliant on the Macao Health Code app developed by the SSM. Currently, people are “encouraged” – the SSM has restated its position – to scan the footprint registration QR code as they enter venues with the code posted. In the next phase, the code will be posted in venues such as driving academies, job agencies, lawmakers’ offices, takeaway food shops and public venues of associations. Users have been fearing privacy breaches, while SSM has reiterated that no data will be uploaded to any government server.

Gov’t further crowds Coloane with tourist attractions

The Economic and Technological Development Bureau (DSEDT) has decided to add to tourist attractions at Coloane with the introduction of Augmented Reality (AR) tourist experiences. People are invited to scan QR codes posted at various locations to interact with the AR elements. Twenty businesses will join together to offer discounts, coupons, gifts and lucky draw prizes to customers. Besides this, the DSEDT will be placing human-height statues of the famous Rooster of Barcelos on a small square in the Coloane Village. In fact, residents have not hesitated to visit Coloane during weekends and public holidays, bringing heavy traffic to the village.

Consumer Council to waive fees for certain mediation, arbitration services

The Consumer Council of Macao has announced that its Macao Consumer Dispute Mediation and Arbitration Center will waive the charge for complainants seeking mediation or arbitration services in consumer disputes where the compensation requested is below MOP100,000. For cases exceeding the amount, the charge will range from 1% to 5% of the total compensation requested. All complaints will incur prepayments prior to the launch of investigations, mediations or arbitrations. The charge levied by the Center should be equally shared between the two parties in a complaint. If a procedure is suspended in the interim, the charge will be calculated proportionately.