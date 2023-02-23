Foreign Affairs commissioner warns of extortion of local students in Europe

A Macau student studying in Europe was “virtually kidnapped”, causing huge economic loss, mental and physical impairment, and negative impact on their study, according to the Office of the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (OCMFA) of the People’s Republic of China in Macau Special Administrative Region. The student is no longer in danger.

Virtual kidnapping takes on several forms, yet is always an extortion scheme.

The fraudster tricks victims into paying a ransom to free a loved one they believe is being threatened with violence or death

According to OCMFA, virtual kidnapping that targets overseas Chinese students has been occurring overseas.

As newcomers who lack social experience, students overseas are easily targeted by offenders. The offenders will pretend to be international criminal police or officers from organs of public security, and execute extortion by intimidation.

They will force students to shoot videos about being “kidnapped”, leading to severe loss and trauma.

Increasingly, Macau students are going abroad for study or exchange as international communication resumes, the office said.

OCMFA, in a note, urges Macau residents, particularly students overseas, to improve their safety awareness and precautions against similar fraud.

The office called on students to keep passports, IDs, phone numbers, bank accounts, passwords, and other important information safe. When receiving calls from people who identify themselves as “police handling cases”, “tracking down crimes” and “[investigating] prohibited mailing”, students should hang up and contact authorities such as the police for help.

Parents should report the case to local police and China’s public security organs, and turn to the embassy and the anti-telecom network fraud center for help when receiving information stating that their children have been victims of the extortion scheme. Staff Reporter