Foreign guards left out in career progression mechanism

The new career statute of the prison guards does not include any mechanism for the progression of foreign prison guards. They will continue to be limited to responsibilities and tasks at the entry-level regardless of their skills and capabilities, the chairman of the Third Standing Committee of the Legislative Assembly, Vong Hin Fai confirmed.

“This was one of the topics that raised some discussion during the analysis of the bill. Many committee members wanted to know how [well] the government will do in terms of recruitment, and also in terms of the career[s] of the foreign prison guards,” Vong acknowledged.

He further explained that, in terms of career progression, the new statute does not consider any significant changes to recruitment, which will be conducted according to the same procedures for foreign workers as any other applicant — but without the possibility of attaining positions in higher tiers.

Wong recalled that there are currently 450 residents in prison guard career posts and an additional 155 foreigners that are not eligible for the officials’ roles.

“They can only be guards,” Vong remarked.

It was also noted that quotas for the foreign workers will tentatively remain at a similar rate, about one-third of the local ones, and the government is able to stipulate the exact number anytime a new tender opens.

The government has been known, for many years, for resorting to the recruitment of foreign laborers for these positions, as there is a lack of interest among residents for this work.

The new career statute for prison guards also aims to increase the number of staff in this job ahead of the expected opening of the new prison facility in Ka Hó.