Foreign students to participate in national security sessions

The Secretary for Security, Wong Sio Chak, has said foreign students of different education levels will also be targeted in future awareness-raising sessions about national security.

At the Legislative Assembly for a Q&A session with lawmakers about the police for the security sector in 2023, Wong noted that irrespective of the nationality and teaching language medium in schools, all students will be targeted in the future awareness-raising sessions about national security. Wong noted that, naturally, the contents will need to be tailored to the target population and language, but remarked that everyone living in Macau should be aware of the rules and the consequences of breaching them.

The Secretary highlighted that it is necessary that teachers know the subject well, and that different realities of schools and students should be taken into account when preparing teaching materials.

Wong did not clarify if this will be a mandatory subject and part of all schools’ programs, saying only that this matter will be regulated by future laws and corresponding administrative regulations.

It is expected that, after the amendment is approved, the Education and Youth Development Bureau will issue guidelines to schools.