Foreign travelers Find Macau ‘a good destination to have some holidays’

Foreign tourists who are currently visiting Macau during the Golden Week have expressed their satisfaction in the city’s offerings.

Amid the Golden Week, over 430,000 tourists have visited Macau, most of them from the mainland.

Some foreigners answered the call and visited the city, including 39-year-old tourist Marc who comes every year to visit his friends. “During the May Golden Week, they have holidays, so it’s easier for me to see them,” the tourist, who decline to provide his last name, explained.

“There are many events and so many people during this period. It makes the trip great because there is always something to do, new places to visit, events to attend,” he said. Marc has been visiting Macau for seven years and is still inspired by the place. “As a journalist, it also gives me story ideas. Macau is definitely a good place for it,” he added.

“Macau is really a unique place in the world and a good destination to holiday,” said Kerwin, a 21-year-old tourist from Australia. “This is really different from where I live and there are so many things to do. It’s really interesting to be here, visit museums and see the Ruins of Saint Paul’s for example.”

Recently, the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) publicized its desire to attract more international tourists and to diversify its tourism market.

The government has launched its “buy-one-get-one-free campaign” to lure tourists to visit the city. The “See you in Macao” campaign was launched last month by the international one-stop travel service provider Trip.com in co-ordination with MGTO, highlighting Macau as a destination of choice for leisure and business and offering numerous advantages to international tourists.

“I heard that governments wanted to attract more foreign tourists,” Marc said, “but I’m not sure those efforts have been successful because I mainly see tourists who come from the mainland. I think there were more international tourists before the pandemic.”

For her part, Kerwin was not aware of MGTO’s goal. “I didn’t know that the government wanted to attract more foreigners; I suppose I have not seen one yet. I mostly just came here because I have been wanting to for a few years.”

The Golden Week has attracted many visitors, but perhaps not of the kind expected by the MGTO. Still, Marc remains confident, saying, “I really recommend those who have never been to Macau to try, because this blend of Chinese and Portuguese, and others, is fascinating.” Staff Reporter