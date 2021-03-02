Former Iec Long Firecracker Factory to open to public in 2022

The former Iec Long Firecracker Factory in Taipa will open to the public in 2022, Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) officials said yesterday on the sidelines of the press conference that presented the results on the winning design proposal for the new Central Library.

The vice president of IC, Deland Leong, noted that the IC officially received the former Iec Long Firecracker Factory to proceed with rehabilitation works in December last year, and is currently preparing the works related to the partial opening plan of the site.

Leong noted that Iec Long is the only existing large structure that can represent the old firecracker industry in detail, which will be taken into account in the revitalization plan “so it retains its architectural structures and original layout, including the ponds, waterways, trees and other principal elements.”

The official also added that before the most significant part of the preservation works moves forward, it is necessary to conduct studies relating to the ecology and geology of the area, which will include data collection and improvement of water resources.

After that, IC will proceed with structural reinforcement works and elimination of any risks. In the last phase, the bureau will finally build a wooden walkway for visitors and an exhibition hall that will feature the history and developments of the firecracker industry.

Leong also informed that an important part of the IC’s work relates to reinforcing and securing some of the building structures, as well as replacing of some of the materials in use that include asbestos.

Such work is expected to last for about two years, with the opening of the 25,338 square meters space expected before the end of 2022.