Former Macau GP record-holders to return this year

Two of the most successful racers at the local Grand Prix (GP) event, Michael Rutter and Rob Huff, are returning this November to the Guia Circuit.

Rutter and Huff’s made this announcement on the sidelines of the unveiling of their wax figures by Madame Tussauds, which as of yesterday are on display at the Macau GP Museum alongside other six highlighted figures of worldwide motorsports.

Nine-times winner of the local Motorcycle GP, Rutter told the media that the fact that he has now been immortalized in a wax figure at the GP Museum is one more reason to return to Macau, noting that since the borders returned to normal after three years of Covid-19 restrictions, this “makes everything easier” and is “impossible to say no to.”

Racing in Macau since 1994, the British rider nicknamed “The Blade” confirmed that he will return in November to race in what will be another special edition of the Macau GP, celebrating 70 years of the competition.

This year also marks the 55th edition of the motorcycle race, a competition that returned last year after a two-year hiatus (2020 and 2021) when the event did not take place due to the restrictions imposed on the entry of foreign racers, who compose the totality of the motorcycle paddock.

The wax figure of Rutter will join the motorcycle currently displayed, as it has been for many years now, in which Rutter won the 2003 edition of the Motorcycle GP.

Returning once again to Macau this November, will also be the Brit Rob Huff, the most successful touring cars racer in Macau with 10 wins under his belt. It was confirmed to the media yesterday that he will be once again racing at the Guia Circuit this year, although he has not yet confirmed which race he will be entering.

Amazed at being also immortalized in the local museum with this wax figure by Madame Tussauds, Huff is said to be a fan of the work and has visited several Madame Tussauds Wax Museums, never guessing that one day he would be featured in one himself.

Huff’s wax figure will also be featured next to the Lada Granta in which he won Race 2 of the 2014 Guia Race of Macau.