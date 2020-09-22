Former Sands executives join SJM ahead of Cotai property opening

Two former senior Sands executives, Benjamin Toh and Daniel Shim, have been appointed to the respective posts of Chief Operating Officer for Finance and Development and Chief Corporate Affairs Officer for gaming operator Sociedade de Jogos de Macau (SJM), Macau Business has reported, citing an internal memorandum from SJM’s Chairman of the Board of Directors, Daisy Ho.

Toh and Shim’s new positions take effect from today and come ahead of the announced opening of the Grand Lisboa Palace, SJM’s first property located in Cotai, which should open by December this year.

Toh served as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Executive Vice President of Sands China between 2010 and 2016 before joining Shangri-la Asia as CFO.

Shim served as Las Vegas Sands’ Senior Vice President of Human Resources – Asia between 2007 and 2010 before joining MTR Corporation in Hong Kong as a Human Resources director.

The move is part of a renewal of SJM’s top executive team. This includes the recent appointments of Frank McFadden, Bernard Yip, Paul Hung, and Arnaldo Ho, as previously reported by the Times. RM