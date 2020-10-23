Former Secretary-General appointed China Ambassador

The former Secretary-General of the Forum for Economic and Trade Co-operation between China and Portuguese-

speaking Countries (Forum Macao), Xu Yingzhen, has been appointed as the new Ambassador of China to São Tomé and Princípe, the Times has learned.

Xu had left her position at the Forum Macao in early September. At the time, the Times heard from several delegates who hinted that she was preparing to secure a diplomatic mission position.

Xu’s new post on the Portuguese-speaking island nation in the Gulf of Guinea was confirmed just days after the announcement that ambassador Paulo Jorge Espírito Santo from São Tomé and Princípe was being appointed to the position of Deputy Secretary-General of the Permanent Secretariat of Forum Macau. He was appointed by the Portuguese-speaking countries. This was previously held by Rodrigo Brum, who just ended his three-year term.

Espírito Santo was confirmed on Wednesday during the annual meeting of the Forum in the presence of the ambassadors from the Portuguese-speaking countries in China, the eight delegates from the Portuguese-speaking countries to Forum Macao, and officials from mainland China.

China’s Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) has not yet appointed the new Forum Macao secretary-general following the departure of Xu Yingzhen – who headed Forum Macao for four years – last September.

Ding Tian, the deputy secretary-general appointed to Forum Macao by China, replaced Xu following her departure.

Tian, also from MOFCOM, was appointed to Forum Macao in 2017.

The Forum Macao structure also includes Casimiro Pinto as third deputy secretary-general, who was appointed by the Macau government. MDT/Macaunews