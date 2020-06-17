Former UK Consul General to Macau appointed to key role in Beijing

Britain has appointed the former Consul General to Hong Kong and Macau as a new ambassador to China – a move that is being described as a time of “opportunities and challenges” with Beijing.

Caroline Wilson is expected to take up her appointment in September, as cited in a statement issued by the UK government. She succeeds Barbara Woodward, who has completed her tour.

The diplomat, who speaks fluent Mandarin, was previously Europe director at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office from October 2016 until July 2019.

“It is an incredible opportunity to be asked to represent the UK in China at this critical time. As major economies and leading members of the global community, the UK and China must continue to work together to develop our partnership,” said the diplomat, who carried out her diplomatic posting in Macau and Hong Kong from 2012 to 2016.

“I look forward to returning to China to take the relationship forward,” she added.

Wilson took up her first role overseas at the British Embassy in Beijing from 1997 to 2000.

Commenting on the appointment, UK’s Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab remarked, “This is an important juncture in the UK’s relationship with China, with both opportunities and challenges. Caroline is an outstanding diplomat, who will help us navigate the path ahead.”

Meanwhile, when Wilson was concluding her diplomatic posting in Hong Kong in 2016, she expressed optimism about the “One Country, Two Systems” policy, according to a report issued by South China Morning Post.

“In any place, there are challenges […] I am absolutely confident that Hong Kong and China will overcome any small challenges and Hong Kong will continue to prosper and flourish,” she previously told an audience of Hongkongers, as cited in the report.