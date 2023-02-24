Former VIP room employees hope to return to gaming industry

Former casino VIP room employees have found significant differences in wages between their current and previous jobs, and some hope to return to the gaming industry, according to the annual press conference of the integrated services center of the Macau Gaming Industry Employees Home, an organization for gaming workers.

A study by the center shows 85% of former VIP room employees were unemployed last March, with 70% assuming it would take six months to find a job. Though most are employed now, they have found disparities in the way they are treated in their current jobs as salespeople, delivery riders, and so on, compared to their previous jobs, said Pak Kin Pong, supervisor of the center.

The center said these former workers would like to return to the gaming industry. Lawmaker and president of the association Leong Sun Iok has called on the government to offer more training opportunities and the casinos to prioritize these former employees.

Many former employees are still owed money from unpaid past salaries and dismissal payouts, and have expressed concerns that their former employers may not pay because of their financial condition.

This is despite a court ruling that provides that the debts must be paid. Over 1,000 workers have turned to the center for help about this issue, said Pak. According to Credit Suisse Securities Limited, there are billions of dollars in arrears to be paid.

According to Pak, as the gaming industry’s business has changed, they have seen an increase in the number of cases of job or workplace changes among dealers. The workers have expressed concerns about poor adaptation to a new environment, the level of salaries, and future career paths.

The Macau Gaming Industry Employees Home has received 1,490 requests for counseling services, with a third related to job hunting and the workplace.

Following the crackdown on junkets, the Labour Affairs Bureau (DSAL) opened a special support counter for workers affected by the closure of junket operations.

Data from the first quarter last year from the association also showed that about 85% of employees dismissed from junket operators, due to the turmoil engulfing the sector, are still unemployed, with most being unable to make ends meet.

The study also showed that only 15% of the respondents expect a monthly income of more than MOP20,000, which is significantly less than the original income from their previous jobs; while over 80% expect monthly wages ranging from MOP12,001 to MOP 20,000.

This implies that these former workers already have lowered their expectations.

