Forum Macao | Secretary-General Xu Yingzhen returns to Beijing

Forum Macao has confirmed that Secretary-General Xu Yingzhen returned to Beijing on Sunday after her four-year stint at the organization.

Since starting her role at Forum for Economic and Trade Co-operation between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries in 2016, Xu participated in a series of major events such as the Fifth Ministerial Conference of the China-Portugal Forum, the 15th anniversary of the establishment of the China-Portugal Forum, and the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the Macau SAR.

Last week, the Times learned from diplomatic sources that Xu was set to leave her position, and the Forum had held an internal farewell party to see her off.

Before returning to Beijing, the Secretary-General bid farewell to the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the SAR, the relevant departments of the Macau government and the heads of Portuguese-speaking countries’ diplomatic agencies in the region.

Forum Macao highlighted her work on the development of economic and trade relations between Portuguese-speaking countries and the construction of a service platform for Macau’s Sino-Portuguese business cooperation.

As previously reported, the outgoing Secretary-General also has extensive experience in foreign affairs and a good knowledge of the markets of Portuguese-speaking countries. She provided support to the Forum by working with the organization of the Ministerial Conferences of Forum Macao.

The term of each secretary-general is not officially stipulated. According to the secretariat of the secretary-general, the term is determined at the discretion of the Central People’s Government in Beijing.

The rotation of the representatives and members from the eight countries, due this summer, was postponed because of the Covid-19 pandemic which prevents foreigners from entering Macau.

The Times has reported that Xu is regarded as a great mentor for the development of Forum Macao by her colleagues, being responsible for some great developments, including granting the Forum a higher status. LV