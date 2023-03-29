Forum Macau celebrates 20 years, acknowledging that there is a lot to do

The Forum for Economic and Trade Cooperation between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries – Macau (Forum Macau) recently turned 20. The date was commemorated with a ceremony held at the Complex of Commerce and Trade Cooperation Platform for China and Portuguese-speaking Countries – Macau yesterday evening, after a day dedicated to a general meeting with the representatives of all parties involved.

In the ceremony, the Dean of the Ambassadors of the Portuguese-speaking Countries (PLP) accredited in China and Ambassador of Mozambique in China, Maria Gustava, noted the achievements and improvements in relations between the Portuguese-speaking countries and China. She also alluded to the way forward, noting that there is still a lot to be done with the help of Forum Macau.

“The 20 years of the Forum [Macau] reminds us of the search for new leaps in the approach of our cooperation to respond to the new global dynamics that are more complex and difficult, demanding from all consideration, wisdom and solidarity to face the global challenges together,” said Gustava.

“The Forum Macau has the task of knowing how to provide answers within the framework of cooperation and act, as far as possible, within its attributions to create positive dynamics that aim to raise the levels of our cooperation,” she added, pointing to specific topics to be addressed.

“It is imperative for all PLP to create a capacity to produce with the required quality so that we can export to the Chinese market, which requires support in training for the application of the Sanitary Standards and Measures required by the Chinese market.”

“We have to boost demand and supply and take advantage of the opportunities provided in this model of multilateral cooperation; namely free access to the Chinese market for 98% of products originating in Portuguese-speaking countries in Africa and Asia,” she added.

Regarding commentary presented during the report of the 15th anniversary of the Forum Macau, the PLP representative said that the suggestions for improvement were “still valid and will continue to contribute to establishing the guidelines for the betterment and creation of more dynamic activity from the Forum Macau,” she concluded.

In his speech, the Secretary-General of the Permanent Secretariat of Forum Macau, Ji Xianzheng, noted the work and advancements over the last 20 years, stating that the existing cooperation between the PLP and China would not be the same if the Forum Macau did not exist.

Questioned on the sidelines of the meeting that preceded the ceremony, Ji said that there is not yet a date for the 6th Ministerial Conference of Forum Macau, noting that more negotiation is needed between the represented countries to find a suitable date.

Although not much has surfaced from the topics addressed in the meeting, the development and advantages of the Cooperation Zone in Hengqin and other opportunities within the Greater Bay Area were also on the agenda.

Also speaking at the ceremony yesterday evening, the Chief Executive, Ho Iat Seng, said that cooperation between China and the PLP has achieved “some very encouraging results,” adding that Macau will continue to take advantage of the Forum Macau cooperation mechanism to enforce “new dynamics” and implement its duties in linking the PLP to the national policies and developments of China and Macau.

The deputy director-general for Taiwan, Macau and Hong Kong of the Ministry of Commerce of China, Li Xiaohui, spoke at the event and noted the role of Macau as an “invisible bridge” that provides a service platform for commerce and trade cooperation between China and the PLP.

The same official also noted the additions over the past years of the participation in the Forum Macau by São Tomé and Principe (2017) and Equatorial Guinea (2022), stating that the roles played by the Forum are having noticeable effects.