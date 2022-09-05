Foundational work for former Lotus Border site budgeted at MOP400m

The Public Works Bureau (DSOP) has disclosed that the construction cost at the former Lotus Border site is about MOP400 million for the foundational work alone.

The project is divided into three parts, namely the foundational work, the construction of basement space and the building base and the construction of buildings. Separate bids will be held for each part, according to the bureau.

The foundational work is set to last for 307 working days.

Since it is no longer used as a border checkpoint, the original building has been torn down. The government has said the site will not be tendered for commercial use.

The construction plans for the project, currently underway, have been announced. The 6,600-square-meter site will have a gross floor area of 103,000 square meters. The building will have 25 floors which will mainly be used for office space. The building will house commercial activities in the future as well. The site will also have three floors below ground level.

The DSOP explained that the base levels of the building will connect the Light Rapid Transit’s Taipa and Hengqin Lines. The latter line’s expected completion date is September 2024, the DSOP said.

While situated next to an ecological reserve, the site and subsequent projects were subjected to environmental impact research. The research requested greener buildings at the site. AL