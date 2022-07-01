Four men facing ‘coercive measures’ for violating quarantine rules

Four men, who are returnees to Macau, are facing “coercive measures” and remain under investigation for allegedly contravening epidemic prevention measures, according to a statement issued by the Public Prosecutions Office (MP).

During the returnees’ medically observed quarantine at Sheraton, they were seen opening the doors of the rooms facing opposite each other and smoking cigarettes, talking, passing objects and even entering one other’s rooms.

Having carried out the preliminary investigation, including viewing the video recordings provided by the hotel in question, there are indications that the four defendants committed the crime of infringement of a preventive health measure, which is punishable by a fine of up to 60 days or prison.

The MP is still investigating the other individuals charged with violating epidemic prevention measures.

While at observation hotels, individuals are not allowed to open their doors unless food is delivered or when undergoing a nucleic acid test, nor are they allowed to speak with their neighbors.

The four men have already been referred to the MP.

The bureau is calling on citizens and tourists to strictly comply with the law. LV