Fourth dose only suitable for a restricted group

There is not enough scientific evidence to support that it should be given to the general population, according to Dr. Leong Iek Hou, coordinator at the local Center for Disease Control and Prevention, when she was questioned on the possibility of the enforcement of the fourth dose of a vaccine against Covid-19.

“There is not much scientific proof for the time being that justifies that,” she said, adding, “A fourth dose of the vaccine is only considered in extreme cases of people with a very weak immune system and who, because of that, cannot retain a high quantity of antibodies [against] the virus.”

Nonetheless, she said that as the pandemic progresses and more findings are unveiled, it is possible that in the future this could be considered as soon as scientific evidence shows that it conferred a great benefit to the population. “If that happens, we will follow accordingly,” she concluded.

WHO finds no strong evidence

Several reports have cited the World Health Organization (WHO) saying that it has so far collected insufficient data to support a fourth dose of a Covid-19 vaccine for younger groups.

A group of experts from the WHO have so far found insufficient evidence supporting a fourth Covid-19 mRNA vaccine dose for people below 60 years of age.

However, the experts said that the fourth jab may bring “extra advantages” to people at higher risk of death or complications from the disease, such as medical staff and people with a compromised immune system.

Higher antibody levels recorded

Citing a study from Israel, which commenced administering fourth doses ahead of most countries, CNBC said that agencies in the country conceded “short-lived protection against infection” from the fourth mRNA jab. The media organization added that a fourth dose will provide at least six weeks of protection against serious illness.

The finding is restricted to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, as it is the subject of the study.

CNBC quoted WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan as saying that “there isn’t any good evidence at this point of time” for a fourth dose.

The scientist told the media organization that, although higher antibody levels have been recorded in those receiving a fourth Covid-19 vaccine dose, the antibodies wane “quite rapidly.”

Swaminathan added that the same process was evident after the third dose of the vaccine as well.

Paul Goepfert, a professor of medicine at the University of Alabama, did not see much impact of a fourth dose and hence any necessity for general administration, but Ashley St. John, associate professor at Duke-NUS Medical School, focused on the boosting effect of the fourth jab being at its peak right after administration.

White House chief medical advisor Anthony Fauci, speaking in January on NBC News, raised the possibility of annual or biennial booster shots. Renato Marques & Anthony Lam