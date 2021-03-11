Francis Lui decorated with French cultural honor

Francis Lui, Vice Chairman of Galaxy Entertainment Group (GEG), has received the insignia of Officer of the Order of Arts and Letters from the French Government for his contribution to promoting the arts and culture of France.

The official was awarded for supporting arts and culture, recreation and sports development by “continually exploring and introducing different culture, arts and sports offerings to Macau’s tourism industry and facilitating the city’s diversification,” the gaming operator announced in a statement.

Lui was decorated with the insignia by Alexandre Giorgini, the Consul General of France in Hong Kong and Macau, during a ceremony held by the consulate.

The Order of Arts and Letters (Ordre des Arts et des Lettres) was established in 1957 by the Minister of Culture of France to recognize eminent artists and writers, as well as people who have contributed to furthering the arts in France and throughout the world.

The Order is recognized as France’s highest cultural honor and is made up of three ranks, namely, Commander, Officer and Knight. LV