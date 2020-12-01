Fraudster beaten up and robbed by his victims

Yesterday, the Judiciary Police (PJ) reported a robbery case in which the victims were also the suspects.

The police arrested four suspects; three who were allegedly members of a money exchange gang, and one who tried to defraud the other three. All four are both suspects and victims.

The three alleged money exchange gang members surnamed Hu (29), Shang (28), and Yuan (22), are all mainland residents. The fourth suspect is 39-year-old mainland man surnamed Zhao.

The three claim to be victims of the final suspect, and the last suspect claims to be the victim of the other three.

On November 28, Zhao informed the security guard of a Macau casino that he had been beaten up inside a bathroom of the casino. Zhao claimed he had tried to exchange money with his attackers (the other three suspects). In addition, Zhao accused the other three of taking possession of his phone, ID card, bank car, and Hong Kong dollar banknotes. He also had photos taken of him in the nude.

Later, PJ police officers arrived at the casino to investigate the case and found two of the three suspects. The two admitted to the accusation.

According to the two, Zhao scammed them into transferring 40,000 yuan to him but Zhao didn’t give them HKD50,000 in return. The two felt that they were defrauded, thus they attacked Zhao.

The final suspect was located on November 29 in hotel in Taipa.

Police officers were able to confirm Zhao’s scam based on the suspects’ phone chat records.

PJ forwarded all four to the prosecution authority.

Hu, Zhao and Yuan are accused of robbery, assault, threat, illicit filming and other crimes. Zhao is facing fraud charges.

TNR faces theft charges for not reporting missing Macau Pass

The Public Security Police Force (PSP) also reported a theft case during yesterday’s joint police press conference. A non-resident worker (TNR) is facing theft charges after he took possession of other people’s missing Macau Passes.

The suspect is a 37-year-old man, surnamed Ng, who is a blue-card worker in Macau. He identified himself as the director of the technology department at a science and technology company in Macau.

On November 26 at 1:45 p.m., the PSP received a report from a local supermarket regarding a theft case.

When police officers arrived at the scene, they spoke to the victim who reported the crime. The victim said he had visited the supermarket earlier to charge his Macau Pass and he forgot his card there. In total, his Macau Pass had over 500 patacas on it.

Later, police officers reviewed CCTV surveillance footage of the supermarket and were able to identify the suspect.

That same day at 5 p.m., police officers intercepted Ng in the vicinity of the supermarket. Ng admitted to the crime as he was carrying the card when he was detained.

The police authority has charged Ng for not reporting a missing item.