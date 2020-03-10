Fraudulent marriage law amendment under review

A law related to fraudulent marriages is currently being reviewed by the Office of the Secretary for Administration and Justice. On January 6, the security authority delivered the latest amendment draft to the administration and justice authority for follow-up.

In a reply to lawmaker Sulu Sou’s interpellation on the topic, the director of the Office, Cheong Ioc Ieng, explained Macau’s policies on tackling fake marriage.

According to Cheong, Macau has been strictly reviewing all applications for residency through marriage. The city’s law ensures that any application containing irregularities will be examined and made invalid if it is found to be fraudulent.

When reviewing applications submitted by mainland applicants, the police authority requires applicants to submit documents to prove that they are financially capable of supporting their living in Macau.

Cheong said that the local security authority has specific measures already in force, from application reviews to investigations of violations. In addition, the police authority also communicates with its mainland and Hong Kong counterparts to regularly exchange information on fake marriages.

In the first 10 months of 2018, the Macau police authority recorded 113 fake marriage cases. JZ