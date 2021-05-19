Free legal enquiries to return to Lawyer’s Day this year

This year, the Macau Lawyers’ Association will retain the tradition of offering free legal consultations at Lawyer’s Day, the association announced yesterday at a press conference.

The consultation sessions will run between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. on both days of this coming weekend at the Tourism Information Centre of the Macao Government Tourism Office, which is located at the Ritz Building – the yellow building at the side of the Senado Square.

Free legal consultation was not offered last year due to problems of crowd control.

Based on the participation of previous years, the association estimates that about 200 people will make enquiries at the consultation session.

Questions asked at previous sessions concerned both local and mainland Chinese jurisprudence. About 20% of questions related to mainland laws. However, the association pointed out that more questions were asked about mainland laws.

Meanwhile, this year’s Lawyer’s Day will be held almost completely indoors. Usually, the AAM tends to hold the opening ceremony of the day at the Senado Square. The association disclosed that it had considered doing so at this year’s event, but at the end it did not receive the green light.

The association did not explain on what ground the approval was not offered.

Instead, the association will hold the opening ceremony at the MGM Cotai, where an exhibition on the three-decade history of the association will be held.

Also to be held this weekend is a two-afternoon forum titled “Cyberworld and Law.” It will be held at the Cultural Centre of the City University of Macau. Local government officials and legal personages from the Greater Bay Area will speak at the forum.

A sports day, with the core activity being a 5-km run, will be held early Saturday morning at the Macau Dome. AL