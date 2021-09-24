Free outpatient services available to Macau residents living in Hengqin

Macau residents residing in the Guangdong-Macau Intensive Cooperation Zone in Hengqin will enjoy free-of-charge outpatient medical services in the future, the local government revealed in a statement.

The statement emphasized that the New Neighborhood project in Hengqin will include a healthcare facility designed to be similar in scale to those of similar facilities in Macau.

The facility will operate with reference to the current model, in which the Macau Health Bureau sponsors non-profit organizations. This will provide Macau residents living in the Cooperation Zone with outpatient medical services with no fee.

The New Neighborhood project will have 27 residential buildings and provide about 4,000 apartments, ranging from 968 to 1,291 square feet in size, with either two or three bedrooms. The government expects it will accommodate around 10,000 residents. The project is aimed at Macau residents.

In the future, under the Mainland-Macau Closer Economic Partnership Arrangement, medical practitioners in Macau are eligible to set up medical facilities in mainland China as sole proprietors or in partnership with mainland entities, provided that they meet local laws, regulations and requirements.

Additionally, medicine and medical equipment registered in Macau can be used at designated medical facilities in Hengqin. AL