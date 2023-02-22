French CG hints the return of Le French May

The organizer of the art festival Le French May is working on bringing it back this year, the French consul-general in Macau hinted yesterday.

Consul-general Christile Drulhe provided comments during an interview with the Times yesterday on the sidelines of a business event.

Drulhe said interactions between Macau and France will gradually resume in all directions encompassing arts, culture, education, business, fashion and gastronomy.

Among the cultural offerings is Le French May, the French art festival that was organized annually prior to Covid-19 restrictions.

However, the return of the festival is not yet clear given the short timeframe available between now and May. The lifting of restrictions was abruptly confirmed in December last year, and given the rapid lifting of restrictions, there may not be enough time to organize the festival this year.

However, the consul-general hinted that the organizers are trying to return the festival to Macau, even if it can’t be held this year.

Meanwhile, Alliance Française is also resuming operations, Drulhe disclosed.