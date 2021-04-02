French chamber to hold gala dinner to raise MOP50,000

The France Macau Chamber of Commerce’s (FMCC) annual gala dinner will finally be held at MGM Macau on May 28 after being postponed last year due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Themed “A Night at the Museum,” FMCC’s 2021 Charity Gala Dinner will be held to raise funds, for the third year, for Macao Fok Sin Association’s (MFS) project, “Visit the Elderly.”

The project includes organizing personal visits and handing gifts to unprivileged local elderly with low mobility, who lack emotional and financial support and miss out on having caring family members.

Both FMCC and MFS are aiming to raise MOP50,000.

The FMCC expects to raise the amount again this year through raffle tickets’ sales where prizes can be won.

In the last charity gala dinner in 2019, the FMCC raised MOP70,000 to support MFS’ similar project.

During that year, FMCC members joined hands with MFS and conducted visits to underprivileged elderly households in the social housing complex of Ilha Verde district and Coloane. The group of volunteers distributed gift packages to more than 200 elderly households. Each kit contained a FMCC customized blanket, organic rice, cooking oil, soya sauce, noodles and oatmeal.

Following this partnership, the French chamber decided to renew their support to MFS for a third time, with the aim of bringing “warmness and care for the unprivileged elderly.”

In recent years, the group raised funds to benefit numerous Macanese charity organizations, with the intention to support the local community in different ways.

The finalized program for the event is yet to be updated.

In FMCC’s statement written last year, it stated that the dinner “will take you into the world of the most famous temples of art. Celebrate with us iconic museums such as [the] Louvre, le Musee d’Orsay and the Centre Pompidou.”

The Times is a media partner of the upcoming event.