* China says pandemic ‘decisively’ beaten

* Pets allowed | Vets authorized to operate in hotels

* Economy | January Prosperity Index set to rally

* Employment: Labour Affairs Bureau to hold three job matching sessions next week with over 260 jobs on offer

* Over 2,000 volunteers already registered for the National Games

* HK population drops for third year under Covid shadow

Friday, February 17, 2023 – edition no. 4189