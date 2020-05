* Queen Pansy takes the helm of a family empire in dire straits

* Autonomy in peril | China voted to rule over Hong Kong

* Charity organizations are taking steps into the digital realm to cope with fundraising difficulties during Covid-19

* Oriana Pun, Bruno Nunes depart lawyers association board hinting at discord

* The Court of Final Appeal is late to respond to an appeal filed by lawmaker Au Kam San on the banned Tiananmen vigil

Friday, May 29, 2020 – edition no. 3544