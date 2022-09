* Long live the king

— Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne

* Gaming experts optimistic | Casinos to remain legal in Macau at least until 2049

* Covid-19 so-called 6.18 outbreak has cost the government some 600 million patacas – not counting quarantines, health authorities reveal

* Opening borders to 41 countries produced little to no effect in foreign visitation

* Heavy rain after deadly Sichuan quake complicates recovery

Friday, September 9, 2022 – edition no. 4092