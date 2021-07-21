FSS: 46% employers have not paid contributions

As of July 19, about 12,000 employers have not yet paid the obligatory system contributions for their employees to the Social Security System for the second quarter of 2021. This accounts for about 46% of the total number of employers required to pay such contributions. In a statement, the Social Security Fund (FSS) called on employers and residents to make use of the electronic channels to pay the contributions or otherwise use the appointment service.

Public administration reform plan will be launched in due course

The Public Administration and Civil Service Bureau (SAFP) said that it will launch a public consultation on the public administration reform plan. In a reply to lawmaker Lei Chan U, the bureau said that the public administration reform plan will include suggestions for rationalizing the structure of government departments, controlling the number of departments and civil servants, restructuring parts of autonomous funds, and the possibility of establishing of staff transfer and internal promotion mechanisms. SAFP said that they would propose workable options, starting with reforming the delegation system, developing a specific disciplinary system for leadership matters, and improving the Penal Code’s provisions regarding duty offenses.