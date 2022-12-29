FSS extends contribution deadline to Feb. 28

The Social Security Fund (FSS) will extend the payment deadline to Feb. 28, 2023, and waive any fines and interest accruing in respect of late payments.The move comes as the city is seeing a peak of Covid-19 cases as measures have been gradually easing. The payments include contributions of long-term employees for the fourth quarter of 2022, the employment fee for non-resident workers and the contributions of casual workers for December. For efficiency, the FSS has called on residents to go online to check and apply for the various social security services.

Premier Li meets with Ho Iat Seng

Last week, Premier Li Keqiang met Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng, who was visiting Beijing to report on the SAR government’s work and the current situation in Macau. Vice Premier Han Zheng also attended the event. During the meeting, Li said the central government fully acknowledges the work by Ho and the SAR government to stabilize the economy, secure employment, and ensure people’s livelihoods over the past year. Li said that the central government would continue to fully, faithfully, and resolutely implement the “One country, two systems” policy, which is administered in Macau with a high degree of autonomy. Efforts will be made to improve the region’s systems and mechanisms for enforcing the Constitution and the Basic Law, he added.

Weather bureau raises cold weather alert

The Meteorological and Geophysics Bureau (SMG) warned that temperatures will drop to 11 degrees Celsius today, adding that the weather will be cold for the next few days. According to its forecast, it will be 10 degrees Celsius tomorrow as the winter monsoon is affecting the city’s weather. The yellow cold weather alert was issued by the bureau. Meanwhile, air quality levels are expected to be poor tonight and tomorrow.