Fund-raiser partnership of Albergue, Caritas helps cancer patients

Albergue SCM has again partnered with Caritas Macau to set up a wishing well to raise funds from February 1 to March 14 to offer succor to local cancer patients.

All the funds raised are purely for charitable purposes and will be given to Caritas Macau, which will distribute the money to cancer patients in need, Carlos Marreiros, president of Albergue SCM, told the Times yesterday.

“We want to convey a message that every person can do good things to help those in need, even with limited resources,” Marreiros stressed.

This year’s event is intended to commemorate World Cancer Day tomorrow, February 4, and raise public awareness of cancer across the SAR.

From 2015, Albergue SCM has transformed the well perched on its patio into a wishing well every Lunar New Year — meaning locals and visitors can make New Year wishes and drop a coin or two as a donation into the wishing well.

In 2020, the wishing well raised around MOP15,000 — which was a smaller amount than previous years, according to the Albergue SCM representative.

The decrease was mainly attributed to the impact of coronavirus, “as the event held during the last Lunar New Year coincided with the Covid-19 outbreak,” the representative explained.

When asked whether the funds raised would be evenly distributed to cancer patients, the representative said the distribution method would be at the discretion of Caritas.

“Caritas will evaluate the situation of each and every cancer case they have had contact with, and determine the best approach to support them. It could be evenly handed out or awarded to those in most need,” the representative added.