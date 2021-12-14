Fundraising campaign mounted to improve treatment for bike crash victim

The workplace and school of the recent heavy motorbike crash victim are putting out a call on several social media platforms for public donations to facilitate a higher level of medical treatment.

Last Friday, the victim was riding his heavy motorbike in the New Urban Zone A when a concrete mixer truck allegedly failed to give way as required by traffic signs.

He was not breathing and did not have a heartbeat when he arrived at the hospital, but was resuscitated by medical staff. He is now receiving treatment in the ICU of Kiang Wu Hospital.

A social media post stated that the hospital medical team acknowledged the need for external experts to perform a series of crucial operations on the victim to increase his odds of survival. However, his family may not be able to afford the cost of such operations.

As such, the City University of Macau Students’ Union and the Pou Tai Youth and Family Service Complex are co-leading a fund-raiser, hoping to obtain financial support for the victim and his family.

The Public Security Police Force is calling for witnesses of the accident. Information can be provided through 2837 4214. AL