Further Covid-19 measures depending on mass test results

Either the easing or tightening of the current Covid-19 prevention and control measures is dependent on the results of the ongoing citywide mass testing, the director of the Health Bureau (SSM) Dr. Alvis Lo said yesterday during the regular Covid-19 media briefing.

The potential changes to the current measures discussed by Lo include the mandatory quarantine for people who are in close contact with the infected, the reduction of validity of nucleic acid tests (NAT), and the suspension of school and university activities as well as other community-based institutions.

For the time being, health authorities have identified and isolated a total of 680 people who are in some way connected to the two cases in the community. These people have performed their first round of NAT, and all results were negative.

Health authorities also announced that all the workers of the Golden Crown China Hotel and the neighboring Treasure Hotel have been placed under quarantine for mandatory medical observation following the cases registered at the Golden Crown China Hotel.

According to Dr. Leong Iek Hou, as two security guards were infected at Golden Crown China Hotel, “authorities have decided that there has been contagion in this hotel. This means, that all the workers from this hotel, from all departments, are being subjected to a 14-day quarantine in isolation.”

Leong also noted, “taking into account that this hotel and next-door venue Treasure hotel has a connection, all the other workers from the second [hotel] are also subject to a 14-day quarantine.”

Contagion to

affect guests

For the people who are currently undergoing quarantine at these venues, “some will have a longer quarantine stay,” Leong added. He said that this applies primarily to those whose quarantine period is finishing today or in the coming days.

“Those that finish [quarantine] tomorrow will have to stay more days under observation. The period will be considered case-by-case but will never be less than a week,” she informed.

According to figures cited by the official, among those undergoing quarantine there are a total of 42 security guards, and 146 hotel workers from different departments, including cleaning, food and beverage, and even administrative staff.

She also noted that the situation has been handled in an “enclosed manner,” with the people being called to stay in quarantine at the venue to avoid any possible spread of the infection.

The health authorities also said that the Municipal Affairs Bureau was called on to perform deep cleaning and disinfection in all the public spaces of both hotels, ensuring that there is no potential viral spread.

As of 9 p.m. last night, 383,222 residents have taken the test.