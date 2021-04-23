Further delay on Qingmao Border Checkpoint

There has been a further delay on the completion of the Qingmao Border Checkpoint Building, Secretary for Transport and Public Works, Raimundo do Rosário, admitted yesterday.

The completion had originally been set for April. The senior official admitted that the work “has fallen behind slightly,” but stressed that it is “mostly finished.” He hopes that it can be completed in May.

When questioned about the peripheral facility at the border control building, Rosário disclosed that the footbridge connecting the building and the bus terminus at Ilha Verde/Toi San has been accepted by the government.

He stressed that the necessary facilities has been built around the building, such as the bus terminus and taxi stand. He believes in the future it would be convenient for users because they “can either take a bus or walk” after disembarking the footbridge.

Regarding security, Secretary for Security Wong Sio Chak has previously expressed his confidence that the border checkpoint will come into service in the second half of this year.

Nonetheless, he stressed that the eventuality is subject to the fruits of negotiations between the Macau and Zhuhai governments, as well as the approval from the government in Beijing.

Wong has previously hinted that the new 24-hour border checkpoint will have 100 self-clearance channels. Users will only get their ID checked once in each direction.

To support the new border checkpoint, a provisional Fire Service Operation Station will be completed before the end of this year. AL