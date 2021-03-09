Further group of stranded migrant workers plead for repatriation flights

A group of stranded non-resident workers are calling on their government to assist them in seeking repatriation flights, as a number of them are slated to give birth in the coming months while others battle critical health conditions.

A total of 38 Malaysians and Singaporeans have sought the assistance of their governments in Hong Kong, since the two countries do not have consulate headquarters in the Macau SAR.

The distressed citizens are eyeing flights back to Malaysia on April 8 via AirAsia. However, the low-cost carrier requires the confirmation of at least 60 flying passengers to be able to charter a flight.

Agnes Goh, representative of the group and coordinator of the flight, told the Times that there is a substantial number of Malaysians and Singaporeans who are residing in temporary lodging would also need a notice period to terminate their lodging, failing which their rental deposit may be forfeited.

According to Goh, she had already pleaded to both the Malaysian and Singaporean consulate to assist their citizens in returning to their home country, as many of them are in distress.

The lack of flights returning to countries such as Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia and the Philippines are causing misery among the non-resident workers, as many of them have already been laid off, and the high living cost in the city makes it more difficult for them to continually reside in town without income.

In the hopes of allaying their fear and apprehension, Goh has volunteered to coordinate chartered flights to help the Malaysians and Singaporeans go back home.

The coordinator listed cases of people who needed urgent medical help, such as a Malaysian man who is suffering from a cataract who would need at least MOP100,000 to receive surgical treatment.

“I really hope that the Malaysian and Singaporean government can help fund this AirAsia chartered flight [because], unfortunately, we do not meet the requirement of Air Asia flight of minimum 60 passengers for a private chartered plane.”

“The clock is ticking and we feel that as though they are racing against the clock if their illness is not being treated urgently,” Gou added.

Meanwhile, she has also been in contact with AirAsia. In an email to which the Times has been privy, Gou was informed by the management in the Macau office that the carrier proposal includes allowing the Indonesian migrant workers to pay MOP3,500 per person – if the flight is confirmed.

Once the total number of passengers is finalized, AirAsia shall then decide the airfare for the Indonesians and other nationalities joining the flight.

Indonesian and Singaporean passport holders are not required to undergo quarantine upon arrive in Kuala Lumpur if their next transit flight is within 24 hours. They are required to present a negative nucleic acid test.

Goh has also assisted in coordinating chartered flights for these migrant workers, the first one taking place in October 2020.

If the April 8 flight takes place, it will be the third chartered flight bound for Kuala Lumpur.

There are still hundreds of stranded migrant workers in the Macau SAR, as many of them have lost their jobs due to the impact of the pandemic outbreak.

As of December 2020, there were a total of 177,663 non-resident workers registered in town, down, 11%, or 18,875 fewer year-on-year, according to official statistics.

The decline was mainly driven by the reduced number of non-resident workers from China. Non-resident workers from the Philippines and Vietnam also fell significantly, by 2,553 and 2,313, respectively, to 31,228 and 12,491, respectively, in December 2020.

In a reply to TDM Radio, the Public Security Police Force indicated that as of February 22, there were 1,229 stranded former blue card holders in Macau requesting visa extensions due to the absence of flights.

Yesterday, some 100 Myanmar nationals returned home via a chartered flight organized by the Myanmar Consulate General in Hong Kong.

The Philippine Consulate General of Macau has so far repatriated a total of 2,838 Filipino citizens since March 2020, arranging its 15th repatriation flight on February 25.