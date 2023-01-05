Future of Taipa’s former tire park land subject to public consultation

The public will be consulted about the land plot on which the government has previously announced it would build a public leisure facility known as the “tire park”, the director of the Land and Urban Construction Bureau (DSSCU), Lai Weng Leong, has said in a written response to a question from lawmaker Ron Lam.

According to Lai, the final plan for the area will be in the detailed planning of Taipa’s Central District-2, a plan yet to be finalized and still to pass public consultation.

According to the Urban Master Plan 2020-2040, the Taipa Central District-2 is residential with most of the land already occupied.

The only exceptions are plots for the tire park, which have not progressed, and a smaller land area opposite these plots, separated by the Avenida de Kwong Tung.

Lai noted that when planning the area in detail, the government will “consider using the surrounding land to create green spaces or public open spaces.”

Nonetheless, Number 2 of Article 35 of the Urban Master Plan document, which refers to the plans for the area, states the government intends to “keep the land in that area for housing,” said Lai. Coordination with the different planning sections of the Taipa area will be done to “perfect the public and collective use facilities,” said Lai.

In his reply to lawmaker Lam, the DSSCU director also said that, during the planning phase, and “if the conditions are found to be suitable after examination and study, the [former site of the tire park] may still be used temporarily for a different purpose [such as public space] until the long-term use of the land is decided.”