G2E Asia Online Expo to convene on May 25

Global Gaming Expo (G2E) Asia — considered to be a key annual casino fair for Asia’s gaming and entertainment industry — has made up lost ground and is set to convene an online Expo & Conference, aimed at helping global industry professionals to transcend travel restrictions and showcase their products and network digitally on May 25.

The online event, titled G2E Asia Online Expo & Conference, will focus on the iGaming sector. It will function as a lead-off activity for the forthcoming in-person event, scheduled to take place at The Venetian Macao from August 17-19.

“This [G2E Asia Online Expo & Conference] will serve as an engagement opportunity as the industry gets ready for an exciting return to Macau with G2E Asia taking place in August 2021,” the official website states.

The digital conference will serve as a one-stop platform for industry professionals to market themselves, build fresh connections, and keep tabs on up-to-date global gaming trends.

G2E Asia, traditionally held yearly in Macau in May, was postponed twice last year due to Covid-19 – first to July 2020; then to December 2020 – before the organizers Reed Exhibitions and the American Gaming Association announced its full cancellation in August last year.

“We look forward to bringing the gaming community together at G2E Asia, as the industry continues to recover from the devastating impacts of Covid-19,” Josephine Lee, chief operating officer of Reed Exhibitions China said previously.

G2E Asia made its first appearance in Macau at the Macau Tower in 2007.