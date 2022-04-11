G2E Asia relocates event to Singapore

One of Macau’s largest trade shows, G2E Asia, is set to be held in Singapore this August, replacing the previously announced trade event scheduled for August 30 to September 1 at The Venetian Macao.

The G2E Asia Special Edition: Singapore will be held on August 24 to 26 at The Marina Bay Sands, organizers Reed Exhibitions and the American Gaming Association (AGA) revealed.

The decision to relocate is linked to the Covid-19 pandemic, which has caused Macau to exclude foreign entrants as part of its strict border measures.

Whereas the Singapore government has dropped nearly all restrictions for fully vaccinated international arrivals as long as they provide a negative nucleic acid test certificate prior to departure.

G2E Asia was postponed twice in 2020, until the show was canceled.

Organizers then set the event for May 2021 and postponed it to August and November, after which is was canceled. LV