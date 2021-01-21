Galaxy announces winter bonus to team members

Galaxy Entertainment Group (GEG) has announced that a one-off special payment equivalent to one month of salary will be awarded to the eligible team members at senior manager and below, covering around 98% of its team members.

The bonus will be made payable to eligible team members on February 10.

Eligible team members who joined GEG between January 2 and October 3, 2020 will receive the bonus on a pro-rata basis.

Francis Lui, Vice Chairman of GEG remarked, “Our expansion from 2021 and beyond will create tremendous opportunities to team members. Delivering this will have its challenges and difficulties at time, but working hard as a team and differentiating ourselves will be rewarding.”

Last summer, the gaming operator did not offer discretionary bonus to employees at all levels as it did annually in recent years. This was due to the Covid-19 effect to the economy.

Earlier, the other four gaming operators including SJM, MGM, Wynn and Melco has announced similar bonuses to their employees. LV