Galaxy Cinemas rebranded, ‘UA’ appellation dropped

The former UA Galaxy Cinemas at Galaxy Macau integrated resort has recently been rebranded as “Galaxy Cinemas.”

The rebranding comes after the cinema chain UA Cinema went under in Hong Kong in March.

The shutdown of the 36-year-old brand in Hong Kong was ascribed to the economic fallout caused by the pandemic. The company announced earlier that it had applied for voluntary liquidation.

Galaxy Macau announced that its cinema at Macau would continue in its normal operation.

On its official website, the entity has already been renamed to “Galaxy Cinemas,” with the appellation “UA” being removed.

The formerly-titled UA Galaxy Cinemas was opened by the Galaxy Entertainment Group (Group) on December 15, 2011. HT